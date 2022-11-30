Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Stock Performance

Shares of ZEN opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.95. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $130.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.