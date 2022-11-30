Seeyond Purchases 78 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.0 %

BLK stock opened at $714.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.46. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $934.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

