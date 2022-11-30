Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,313 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,313,106 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.39.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Stories

