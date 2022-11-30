Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $39.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

