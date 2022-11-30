White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,427.90

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,427.90 and last traded at $1,424.61, with a volume of 1294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,401.77.

Several research firms have commented on WTM. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,342.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,297.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,821,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,259,000 after buying an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 585.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,626,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 88.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

