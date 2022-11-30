CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.05

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 3800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,084,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,925,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

