Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.99

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 160643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
