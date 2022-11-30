Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.99

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 160643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Pampa Energía Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.2% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 488,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after buying an additional 45,436 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 117,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Articles

