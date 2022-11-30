Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.47

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Institutional Trading of Snap One

About Snap One

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 154,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap One by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap One by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 537,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Snap One by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Snap One by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.