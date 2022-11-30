Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.47

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap One has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
