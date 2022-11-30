Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $577.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $577.00 and last traded at $576.59, with a volume of 4489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $567.97.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.49 and its 200 day moving average is $511.71.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

