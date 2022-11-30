Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.73

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 5832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0868 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

