Beta Finance Market Cap Hits $57.77 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. In the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a market cap of $57.77 million and $8.00 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.50 or 0.06696773 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00504675 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.90 or 0.30696728 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,666,667 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

