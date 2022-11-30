Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Expands By 86.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the October 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,445,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 647.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,557,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,800 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 13,252.7% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 486,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,450,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 12,396.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

