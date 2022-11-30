Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 74.9% in November

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,600 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the October 31st total of 475,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.84. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

