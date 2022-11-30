Short Interest in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Decreases By 38.3%

UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTA Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of UTAA stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. UTA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.31.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

