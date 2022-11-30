Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Grows By 53.5%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERBW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14. Verb Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Institutional Trading of Verb Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

