Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Drops By 32.9%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the October 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $6.97.
Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.64 million. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. Analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on UTRS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Minerva Surgical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerva Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.
