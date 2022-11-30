Short Interest in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Decreases By 37.4%

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 163,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.53. USCB Financial has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

