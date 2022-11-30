VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VectivBio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VectivBio during the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VectivBio by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VectivBio by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 420,591 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

VectivBio Stock Performance

VectivBio Company Profile

Shares of VECT opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. VectivBio has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Featured Stories

