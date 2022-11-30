Short Interest in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Drops By 38.4%

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,300 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the October 31st total of 990,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
UMB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of UMBF stock opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.84.
UMB Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11,801.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 121,083 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 81.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 45.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.
