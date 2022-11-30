Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Decreases By 25.3%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.30. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Utah Medical Products by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.