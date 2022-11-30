Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Decreases By 25.3%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Utah Medical Products Price Performance
NASDAQ UTMD opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.30. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $120.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42.
Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Utah Medical Products Company Profile
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
