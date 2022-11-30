Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Declines By 50.9%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the October 31st total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vaccinex by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Price Performance

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers inflammation in chronic diseases of the brain.

