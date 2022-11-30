Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Unico American Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNAM opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Unico American has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 40.57% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

