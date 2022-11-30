dYdX 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $55.17 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. dYdX has a market cap of $98.73 million and approximately $55.17 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $1.77 or 0.00010502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dYdX has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dYdX

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

