CV SHOTS 1-Day Volume Hits $259.25 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $12.82 million and $259.25 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.50 or 0.06696773 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00504675 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.90 or 0.30696728 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00366196 USD and is down -16.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $273.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVSHOTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.