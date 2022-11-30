Gateway Protocol Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.65 or 0.00015703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.76 million and $861,981.61 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.50 or 0.06696773 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00504675 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.90 or 0.30696728 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Token Profile

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.65401453 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $944,049.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

