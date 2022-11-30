ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $64.33 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.33 million and $1,681.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,884.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010212 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00245752 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32164693 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

