7Pixels (7PXS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,715.17

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $3.76 or 0.00022280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $60.94 million and approximately $32,715.17 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,131.50 or 0.06696773 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00504675 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.90 or 0.30696728 BTC.

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.75660721 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,195.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

