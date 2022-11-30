Kujira (KUJI) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. Kujira has a total market cap of $57.82 million and $72,254.38 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00003541 BTC on major exchanges.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 96,699,754 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.60270056 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $72,733.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

