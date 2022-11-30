Short Interest in Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Rises By 1,488.3%

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 1,488.3% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Heritage Cannabis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HERTF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Heritage Cannabis has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on extraction and the creation of extract and extract-derivative products and brands for adult use and cannabis-based medical solutions. The company offers medicinal-grade cannabis formulations for the pharmaceutical, recreational, and cosmeceutical markets under the Purefarma brand; CBD, indica, sativa, and hybrid concentrates under the Pura Vida brand name; tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Premium 5 brand; concentrates under the RAD brand name; skin care and wellness products under the feelgood.

