Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.97

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

