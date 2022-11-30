Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Eurazeo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EUZOF opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. Eurazeo has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

