Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.23

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 40796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Fire & Flower from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Fire & Flower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$56.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

