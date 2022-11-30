AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Update

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 27.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,190,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 29.3% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,847,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,308,000 after buying an additional 1,097,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALCC opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.