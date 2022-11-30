CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 35929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The firm has a market cap of C$55.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
Further Reading
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.