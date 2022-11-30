CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.19

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 35929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CloudMD Software & Services from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded CloudMD Software & Services from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The firm has a market cap of C$55.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.