Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 408475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Radient Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79.

About Radient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.