American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Up 2,280.0% in November

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 2,280.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFNY opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. American Noble Gas has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

About American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

