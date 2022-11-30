USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,700 shares, a growth of 2,022.6% from the October 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

USHG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HUGS opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. USHG Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 8.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USHG Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

