Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 15000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Trading Down 33.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$2.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Blue River Resources
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
