Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, a growth of 1,867.3% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $91,000.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLO opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 20.84%.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

