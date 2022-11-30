Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Increases By 2,228.6%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 2,228.6% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HIHO opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.16. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.02%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

