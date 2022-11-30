Natixis Investment Managers International Has $297,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 159.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

