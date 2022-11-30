Natixis Investment Managers International Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,183,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after buying an additional 329,899 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,796,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich acquired 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.86.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

