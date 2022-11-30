Natixis Investment Managers International Purchases 687 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

