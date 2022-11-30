Natixis Investment Managers International Has $290,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NYSE TRI opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.22. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $91.55 and a 12 month high of $122.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

