Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Match Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 142.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

