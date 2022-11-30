Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 495 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,977 shares of company stock valued at $30,577,026. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $170.51 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.16.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

