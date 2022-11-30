Natixis Investment Managers International Has $268,000 Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 35.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 456,166 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 119,956 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 48,198 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 11.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYRX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

CYRX opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

