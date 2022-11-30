Natixis Investment Managers International Trims Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 385,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $1,720,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKX. Raymond James began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

