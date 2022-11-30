Natixis Investment Managers International Has $253,000 Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after buying an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $176,649,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 768.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,748,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,206,000 after buying an additional 568,302 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

