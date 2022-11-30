Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $191.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.22 and its 200 day moving average is $241.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $688.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

